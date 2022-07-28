Florida Attorney General

Democratic primary voters choose Aramis Ayala to challenge incumbent Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody in the general election in November.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Aramis Ayala

Occupation: Attorney & Professor

Age: 47

Your family: Married to David Ayala. We have 2 daughters Aliyah and Alanah

Education: Bachelor of Arts 1997 University of Michigan, Juris Doctor 2001 University of Detroit-Mercy School of Law, Master of Science 2009 University of Central Florida

Political experience: Elected in 2016 and became the first Black State Attorney in Florida and the first woman in the 9th Circuit. I served a 4-year term. I did not seek re-election.

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Negative impacts on our economy threaten our democracy. I will fight for consumer protections, investigate fraudulent activities of insurance companies, and corporate practices that have contributed to the housing crisis.



I will investigate corporations for abuse, block mergers that threaten our market and fight against the corporate powers that impact the economy for every day people- often leaving fewer opportunities for small businesses to thrive. I will file appropriate lawsuits and even review corporate charters when their predatory behavior threatens the public.



Finally, the Attorney General plays a significant role in enforcing and protecting workers’ rights, so I will have a unit in the office dedicated to workers, rights.



I will work to build an economy that works for all Floridians.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

As Attorney General my goal will be two-fold- to deter discrimination and election fraud, and to support the local prosecution of those who violate election laws.



The civil rights unit of the Office of Attorney General has been decimated. I am committed to restoring and expanding the civil rights unit to protect the voting rights of Floridians.



We will work throughout the year to ensure access to the polls and be available for complaints on Election Day.



We will fight to protect election integrity by focusing on all criminal violations such as voter intimidation, destruction of valid ballots, malfeasance, ballot boxes disappearing and voter fraud. We will not support or engage in conduct that aims to suppress voter turnout. We will do all that we can ensure eligible voters can vote and their votes are counted.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

In order to prevent gun violence and increase public safety I will acknowledge gun violence as a PREVENTABLE public health & safety crisis.



I will fight to reverse the Dickey Amendment which limits federal funding for research related to gun violence and invest research in Florida. After multiple masa shootings we cannot ignore the threat that looms. I will increase public education about the connection between domestic violence and mass shootings and support trauma related responses to heal our communities.



As Attorneys General I will work with federal law enforcement to enforce the Lautenberg Act which prohibits those convicted of domestic violence from possessing fire arms. I will also support community-based programs like Cease Fire. I would fight to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and increase oversight of gun licensing and sales. Finally, I would fight to reverse the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act so that gun manufacturers and dealers can be held liable.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

The top three issues facing this state and our nation include the following:

Protecting our democracy. This includes guarding our constitutional rights and freedoms Public Safety Economic justice and stability.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I will do everything in my power to guarantee reproductive freedoms consistent with the tenants of Roe v. Wade. The independence and progress enjoyed by women post Roe was warranted and represents the epitome of equal justice for all. Protecting women’s rights will be a top priority for me as Attorney General.



The Florida Constitution gives us a right to privacy and it is on those legal grounds that I will stand. The government is not informed enough about the intricacies associated with healthcare and nor should they be. It violates the constitutional boundaries of privacy. I will fight every day to end the extreme and radical legislation that harms women.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

The Attorney General represents the voice of the people. Learning the voice takes time. It also requires a genuine heart to listen and connect with the people. My entire career has been built on a foundation of caring for humanity and fighting for justice.



My personal experience and professional background stands out as exactly what Florida needs right now. I am a fighter with courage to stand up to the establishment and corporate interests. I am a proven leader with a history of positive results from policies I implemented. I have insight and understand the need to function with clear vision and precision. The diversity I represent reflects the rich diversity of this state. My fight as a woman, especially in this defining moment, is unique and necessary. No one will fight like a woman who knows our rights and freedoms are under attack.



I have honorably served my family, my profession, and my community. I am now ready to serve the people of the great state of Florida as the next Attorney General.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

An unwavering commitment to justice and safety.

Campaign website: aramisayala.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/aramisayalafl | twitter.com/AramisAyalaFL | instagram.com/AramisAyalaFL





REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Ashley Moody

The current Florida Attorney is seeking a second term. She has not responded to multiple emails and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire. Her answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.

Campaign website: ashleymoody.com