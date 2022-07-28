Florida’s 4th Congressional District

LaShonda “L.J” Holloway narrowly defeated Tony Hill in a Democratic primary to advance to run against Aaron Bean, who carried 68% of the vote in a three-way Republican primary. (See primary results)

A write-in candidate also qualified to run for this seat in the general election.

The newly drawn 4th Congressional District covers Duval County west and north of the St. Johns River and all of Nassau County. After the state redrew district lines earlier this year, incumbent U.S. Rep. John Rutherford moved to the 5th District, leaving this an open seat.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each party candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

Ad

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway

Occupation: Author, Health Care Advocate, Mediator

Age: 52

Your family: Private

Education: Juris Doctorate (LAW), University of Florida

Political experience: Worked in Washington for Congresswoman Carrie Meek who was on the Appropriation’s Committee. Worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Served as the Director of the Office of Documents and Administrative Issuances in the Executive Office of Mayor for the District of Columbia and published several Municipal Regulations; among them, “Elections and Ethics;” “Police Personnel;” “Construction,” et. al.and was named Government Executive of the Year twice by Reed Elsevier (Lexis-Nexis) where I negotiated the largest deal in History at U.S. Customs.

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Ad

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Like most Americans, I am keenly aware that the middle class is shrinking and the cost of living is increasing. Gas, Grocery, Housing and Healthcare costs continue to climb as wages remain low. As a result, there are more poor, low wage workers and low wealth Americans than we have seen in the last forty (40) years. To improve our Economy we need good paying jobs; good schools that don’t just teach tests, but skills (technology and vocational) and to ensure that Seniors who paid into Social Security, have security.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I believe that Americans over the age of 18 should have the right to VOTE and I wholeheartedly believe that we should have Fair Districts. Furthermore, our Elections, like our Democracy has checks and balances and statistics show that this Country has less than 1% (one-percent) voter irregularities.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

As a woman who grew up around guns and who has inherited guns, I believe in the right to bear arms and a well regulated militia to include safety measures like licensing, mental health screenings, registration and the elimination of loopholes and immunity for manufacturers.

News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

The Economy, Affordable Housing and Education as a result of a 40 percent Teacher shortage with access to healthcare vying for a tie.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

There has been no evidence to prove otherwise.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I do not believe that the Government has a place in a person’s Doctor’s office. Healthcare is between a patient and the provider. As a result I support laws that guarantee the Fundamental RIGHT TO PRIVACY.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only person in this race who qualified by petition and am the only person who as a 4th generation Floridian has worked in Washington on Capitol Hill. I worked for Congresswoman Carrie Meek who was on the Appropriations committee. I worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and have depth and breadth of FEDERAL experience. Not to mention the fact that we are a Nation of LAWS and 45 percent of the Members of Congress have a law degree, which makes me well poised to negotiate in Commitee unjust laws before they make it to the floor and become a Bill.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Ad

As someone who fought for the will of the People, engaged our Citizenry and served mankind in order to form a more perfect Union.

Campaign website: http://www.LJHOLLOWAYforCONGRESS.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Twitter @LJ4CONGRESS | Instagram @LJ4CONGRESS | Facebook - LJHollowayforCongress | TikTok - LJHollowayforCongress





REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Aaron Bean

Occupation: UF Health Jacksonville - Business Development, Florida Licensed Auctioneer

Age: 55

Family: Wife and three grown sons

Education: Jacksonville University, B.S. Finance, 1989

Political experience: Fernandina Beach Mayor & City Commissioner 1996-1999, Florida State Representative 2000-2008, Florida State Senate 2012-Current, Florida Senate Pro Tempore 2020-Present

Ad

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Gas and energy prices are a key reason inflation on everything is running rampant. I will work for energy independence by prohibiting our strategic oil reserve to go to any country but the USA, expand drilling leases and open oil pipelines. Overspending by the federal government, over-taxation by the federal government, inflation and supply chain issues are other causes of the economic strain Americans feel today. We need to do everything we can to allow the free market to thrive and decrease the burdens of government regulation, and limit government spending, including having Congress go back to budgeting.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Florida is the model for the nation in voting systems and election integrity. I encourage all states to examine what we learned from our past challenges, the reforms we implemented – including banning ballot harvesting, and join us in restoring faith in voting to all the states and localities.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I am a strong proponent of the Second Amendment and agree with the NRA stance that we need to enforce existing laws aimed at criminals who use guns to commit their crimes in order to reduce gun violence in our country.

News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Skyrocketing energy and food prices, marketplace inflation, securing our borders and supporting our law enforcement and military

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

While I know Florida’s election was fairly and competently administered, I cannot speak to the other states. Joe Biden is the President now, though, and we all know that every time we go to the gas station or grocery store.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I am pro-life and applaud the Supreme Court decision returning the issue to the states. Here in Florida, I supported our recent bill signed by Governor DeSantis banning abortion after 15 weeks with exception for life and health of the mother.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Ad

I have a servant’s heart, and I want to protect conservative family values, life and the second amendment in Congress. I want to fight inflation and rising prices and excessive government spending, so we can reduce the national debt and restore fiscal sanity and a brighter future for our children.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That Aaron Bean led a group in congress to begin budgeting to cut spending and turn the tide on getting our national debt under control and Bean led a group to finally secure our border. Bean was an active Representative who was engaged, listened and accomplished what he said he would do.

Campaign website: AaaronBean.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/AaronBeanforCongress | twitter.com/AaronPBean

Note: Gary Lee Koniz also qualified as a write-in candidate in this race.