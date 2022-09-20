86º

Voter's Guide

Clay County Community Development Districts

Nonpartisan races open to voters within special residential tax districts

Residential developments in Clay County where a governmental unit was created to serve the specific needs of its community are selecting candidates for their development district’s Board of Supervisors.

Community Development Districts’ responsibilities may include stormwater management, potable and irrigation water supply, sewer and wastewater management, and street lights. These costs are distributed among each property owner through their property tax bills.

These districts’ supervisors are elected by residents of the community. Many of these candidates are unopposed.

In Clay County this year, four CCD supervisor seats are contested. They will appear on the ballots of only those voters who live in these residential areas.

Fleming Island Plantation Community Development District, Seat 5

  • Anna-Kaye Beckett
  • L Eric Sheppard
  • Michelle Szafranski

Lake Asbury Municipal Service Benefit District, Seat 4

  • Carl Kocher
  • Diane Poidevant

Rolling Hills Community Development District, Seat 4

  • David Church
  • Jeffrey Rhein

South Village Community Development District, Seat 1

  • Charles Anderson
  • Jennifer Osbeck

