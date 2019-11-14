Weekend surf set to rock coast with big north swell

Nor’easters typically bomb out and impact the northeastern part of the country but one will develop right off the Florida coast making good surfing conditions if you time the wind right.

A surface low will develop Friday night offshore Jacksonville as a strong dip in the Jet stream phases with the subtropical jet.

This southern branch will make things wet all day Friday and Saturday morning but surfers are more concerned about the onshore winds chopping up the developing NE weekend swell.

Saturday wave height (wjxt)

Friday breezy 15 mph north winds may go slightly NW by the afternoon but may switch earlier in the morning depending on the exact proximity to the low near the coast.

Odds of offshore winds are more reliable south of St. Johns county while Central Florida will score lighter 8-10 mph westerly winds all day.

Saturday sideshore winds increase over 20 mph. Junky blown out consistent and overhead.

Sunday surf starts to clean up with breezy NE morning winds 15 mph dropping to 8-10 before sunset as the low pulls away.

Monday will be the epic day as long 10-11 second period swell combines with light 5-10 mph N/NE winds.

If you travel, Sunday and Monday will stand out down in Palm Beach with photogenic overhead north swell!