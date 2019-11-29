Scientists have discovered a “monster black hole” so massive that, in theory, it shouldn’t exist.

It’s a stellar black hole which is the kind that forms following the death or explosion of a massive star.

Prior to this discovery, researchers thought the size limit was less than 20-times the mass of the sun.

But this black hole, known as LB-1, appears to debunk that theory.

Its mass is 70-times larger than the sun, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The findings were published by Chinese researchers in the journal Nature on Wednesday.