Scientists have discovered a “monster black hole” so massive that, in theory, it shouldn’t exist.
It’s a stellar black hole which is the kind that forms following the death or explosion of a massive star.
Prior to this discovery, researchers thought the size limit was less than 20-times the mass of the sun.
But this black hole, known as LB-1, appears to debunk that theory.
Its mass is 70-times larger than the sun, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The findings were published by Chinese researchers in the journal Nature on Wednesday.
