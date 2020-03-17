Great for kids: online learning source for weather through National Weather Service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – School closures don’t have to mean your kids have to be bored, check out this awesome resource from the National Weather Service, Learn Weather Science with Owlie Skywarn.

Owlie Skywarn is an animated owl with games, tutorials, animated videos, and printable materials designed to help kids learn more about weather in an exciting and fun way.

You can print out a “flat Owlie” for kids to take around while making weather observations and take photos with.

Check out entries from Owlie’s journal, including behind-the-scenes-looks at how the National Weather Service works and what Owlie has learned about weather disasters like Tsunamis.

Here’s one of many weather learning activities, this one takes kids through preparing for weather disasters and making a communication plan.

Click here to see the book online, The Adventures of Owlie & Sam - this book helps kids unterstand how to be weather ready and protecting the environment.

There’s tons more on this site to keep your kids engaged and entertained, but this area in particular is always a big hit with kids- weird weather! Check it out:

The Fujiwhara Effect

When two hurricanes spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they begin an intense dance around their common center. If one hurricane is a lot stronger than the other, the smaller one will orbit it and eventually come crashing into its vortex to be absorbed. Two storms closer in strength can gravitate towards each other until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own paths. But often, the effect is additive when hurricanes come together — we usually end up with one massive storm instead of two smaller ones.