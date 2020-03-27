Watchout Weather Authority! These kids are coming for your jobs...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Since the threat of coronavirus, most learning has moved to online and kids are studying from home. One Bartram Springs Elementary parent, Luigi DiFranco, reached out to me to share his daughter Sophia’s weather report, check it out...

DiFranco shared with me that under normal school circumstances, different children would be chosen each day to provide the weather forecast over the school’s closed circuit television channel. When learning shifted to online and home-based schooling, the parents stepped up to make sure these budding meteorologists still got to share the forecast every day.

The parents have coordinated amongst themselves as to which child was responsible for which day. When it is their child’s day, they record the forecast and e-mail it in, and the forecast is posted to the Bartram Springs Elementary Eagle News Network YouTube Channel.

What an awesome way for the kids to stay connected and engaged while remaining socially distant!

If your child is interested in meteorology, here’s a link to a printable weather map they can make to give the forecast.