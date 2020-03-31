Showers with storms today, Richard says April will start with seasonal temperatures

March will end with above normal temperatures along with showers and thunderstorms. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures expected Wednesday and through the rest of the week. Open window weather will allow for some fresh air.

Tuesday: Increasing late day showers and storms, 40-60 percent. Becoming cloudy and breezy with afternoon highs in the 80s inland, low to mid 80s for the beaches. Wind SW 15-20, gust to 30 mph. Rain chances will develop today and increase late this afternoon and tonight.

Wednesday: Cool, breezy and sunny. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s inland, 50s along our beaches. Open window friendly afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NW/NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures with a slowly warming toward the weekend.

Pollen: 10.2-- Bayberry, Juniper, Oak and Grasses

Hourly Forecast

7 am 66

8 am 68

10 am 75

11 am 79

Noon 83

3 pm 88

5 pm 88

8 pm 80

10 pm 76

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:44 pm