Stormy start to your Friday, Richard says we’ll have a few days to dry out

Weather Authority Alert Day continues this morning as the front pushes through northeast Florida. A Tornado watch has been issued for Alachua, Putnam and Flagler counties for northeast Florida through 11 am. Thunderstorms, some severe expected from I-75 to I-95 including the beaches south of I-10. Showers with thunderstorms likely across southeast Georgia, although generally non-severe.

Friday: Weather Alert Day continues through 11am for northeast Florida. Showers with strong to severe storms will start the day across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Strong to severe storms likely south of I-10 with generally non-severe storms for southeast Georgia. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s areas area wide. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies tonight with showers ending.

Saturday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures under cloudy skies in the 60s. Becoming partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Open window weather returns! Wake up temperatures under mostly clear skies in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Wind W 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Open window weather continues through the start of the workweek.

7am 66 - 50%

8 am 69 - 50%

9am 73 - 60%

10am 75 - 70%

11am 77 - 60%

12pm 78 - 30%

3pm 79 - 20%

5pm 78 - 10%

8pm 74

10pm 72

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 8:00 pm