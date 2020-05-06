Breezy, cloudy, mild Mother’s Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Thursday and Friday’s near perfect, sunny and cool weather, you might get really excited about the weekend weather. Don’t. It won’t be terrible and it will not be a washout, but Nor’Easter conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday.

We expect cloudy skies both days. Saturday morning will be cloudier than Saturday afternoon, and Sunday looks to be the cloudiest.

Winds will be gusty and out of the northeast. On Saturday they will range from 10-20mph and on Sunday 15-20mph. They will be strongest at the beaches, the further inland you are, the less windy it will be.

The onshore winds will bring a coastal shower or two across our area, with the best chances for rain in our I-95 counties. Saturday’s chances for showers are around 30% for these areas and Sunday’s jump a bit to 40%.

The good news about the breezy, gloomy, occasionally damp weekend weather is that it will not be hot. Temperatures will meander into the mid to 70s during the day.

Mother’s Day weekend is typically great for mahi fishing offshore, but the seas will be far too churned up to make the 60+ mile run to the break. Expect 3-5 foot seas Saturday and 5-7 foot seas Sunday, with Small Craft Advisories most likely in place.

The ocean will most likely be dangerous to go in this weekend, the strong onshore winds will drive higher volumes of water onto the beach with each wave, which will create strong and dangerous rip currents when the wave crashes and the water recedes. Rip currents are our number one local weather related killer.

The sun returns Monday, but the breezy onshore winds stick around.