Sunny, cool and breezy, Richard says temperatures go down, windows go up

Sunny cool and breezy today. Turning chilly overnight with sunny skies Friday. Cloudy with showers possible Saturday, Mother's Day.

Thursday: Much cooler under sunny skies. Sunny and windy with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NW 15-20 mph. A great night to check our some celestial sights.

Friday: A chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s inland, mid to upper 50s along our sandy shores. Near seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s inland, upper 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Becoming cloudy late.

Looking ahead: Cloudy and breezy this weekend with showers likely Mother's Day.

7am 54

8am 55

10am 66

11am 70

12pm 72

3pm 75

5pm 74

8pm 67

10pm 62

Sunrise: 6:37 am

Sunset: 8:08 pm