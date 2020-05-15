Need a location to properly dispose your American Flag? Ace Hardware’s got you covered

Memorial Day is right around the corner and when pulling out those American Flags to hang outside, you may have some that are a bit worn and torn. Thankfully local Ace Hardware stores will have a box inside that will allow you to properly dispose of the flag.

All you do is drop the flag in the box and at the end of the month a local Boy Scout group or the VFW will come collect the flags and hold a retirement ceremony.

In honor of Memorial Day all Ace Hardware stores are hosting an American Flag giveaway on March 23rd. The stores will be giving away free 8 by 12 inch flags for those who come in and request one.

For every flag given away one will be donated to the local VFW to put by gravestones on Memorial Day. Last year Ace was able to donate 535,000 flags and they are hoping to beat that number this year.