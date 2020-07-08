We’re in longest stretch of wet weather since February 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday marked the eighth day in a row we saw measurable rainfall at the NWS site at the Jacksonville Airport. That is the longest stretch of wet weather we’ve seen since February of 2019, where we saw rain Feb. 26 through March 5.

We will see rainfall Wednesday and it is very likely on Friday, through the weekend, and into next week as well. The longest streak of rain days on record for us is 17 days in a row, which occurred Aug. 30 through Sept. 15 in 2001.

The forecastable future at this point brings us to Tuesday, which still carries significant chances for rain. If that were to occur that would make for 15 days in a row where we saw rain, bringing us awfully close to our all-time record of 17 days.

Here is how much rainfall we have seen at the Jacksonville Airport site since the wet weather started.

June 30 - 0.36″

July 1 - 0.01″

July 2 - 0.41″

July 3 - 0.19″

July 4 - 0.22″

July 5 - 0.10

July 6 - 0.84″

July 7 - 0.27″