Hot wit the rumble of thunder, Richard says heat and the unsettled pattern continue

The pattern continues with a westerly steering flow across the area with high pressure through the southern peninsula from the central Gulf and low pressure to our northeast. Elevated rain chances continue this late morning through the afternoon. Showers and isolated storms will move inland from the Gulf and then track eastward toward the area beaches. Locally heavy rainfall with isolated storms possible today.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 50-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind W/S 5-10 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.

Friday: Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 60-80 percent area wide. Cloudy, showers overnight with patchy fog. Wind W/S 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Saturated ground cover and soil could lead to temporary, isolated flooding. Above normal temperatures through the weekend.

7am 73

8am 76

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 93

5pm 90

8pm 85

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm