Get set to trade rain for heat

It has been a remarkably hot weekend without much rain to break the heat. The week will start hot before temperatures ease after Wednesday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and dry with temperatures breaking down into the 80s. Sunrise lows dip to near 74.

Monday will see a return to late afternoon storms that track back to the coast targeting coastal areas by the evening in southwesterly winds. Rain potential climbs to 50% and the heat stays intense in the mid 90s with a heat index near 103°.

.

Increasing rain potential will break the heat as summer storms develop each afternoon next week.

The locations and timing will shift with a slight lowering in afternoon temps to the lower 90s. Afternoon storms will target the coastal areas through Wednesday before shifting toward the inland zones west of the St. Johns starting Thursday.