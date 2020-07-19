Weak tropical wave develops over Hispaniola

A small disorganized cluster of thunderstorms has developed in the Caribbean with little to no chance of development through the weekend.

The tropical wave is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by midweek where the conditions will become slightly more conducive for development.

“Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A tropical wave located over Hispaniola and the adjacent waters of the southwestern Atlantic is expected to move west-northwestward over the next several days and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday, and then move across the central Gulf on Wednesday and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday. This disturbance is currently producing disorganized shower activity, but environmental conditions are expected to become at least marginally conducive for development by Wednesday or Thursday. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.”

As of now this system is no threat to northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.