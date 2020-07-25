Super busy tropics as hurricane Hanna heads to South Texas Coast

This is July???

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew over Tropical Storm Hanna Friday evening and found the storm had strengthened to just below hurricane strength as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm (Gonzalo) continues to remain weak and approach the Windward Islands.

Hanna is expected to make landfall Saturday evening. Hurricane warnings are in effect along the Texas Coast around Corpus Christi.

Forecasters increased the expected rainfall totals in its update, stating that Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain and coastal swells that “are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the advisory stated.

Hanna broke the record as the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Harvey on Aug. 3, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Far out in the Atlantic, the next system could be come Isaias (”ee-ah-EE-ahs”) by Monday.

