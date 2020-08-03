‘Dry’ run for Florida as Tropical Storm Isaias breezes past

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ve watched Tropical Storm Isaias since it was a tiny cluster of thunderstorms just off the coast of Africa one week ago. Back then it was called Invest 92L.

Fast forward a few days and Isaias developed into Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine as it approached the Leeward Islands. At it neared Puerto Rico, the storm strengthened into Tropical Storm Isaias. Its heavy rains caused flash flooding and even unleashed small mudslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, causing two deaths.

As Isaias crept closer to the Bahamas, the storm tapped into the warm waters and intensified into a Category 1 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 85 mph.

Once Isaias moved in on the south Florida coast it was once again at Tropical Storm strength, with sustained wind speeds of 70 mph. Producing breezy winds and coastal showers.

The Tropical Storm became a very one-sided system, meaning the majority of the convection was on one side of the center of circulation -- staying away from the Florida coast.

This is just one reason why those in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia only felt gusty winds along the coast and rain bands from the outermost part of Isaias.

Strong westerly winds aloft kept the storm from intensifying off our coast and also kept it roughly 100 miles offshore. This left us with breezy coastal winds around 15-25 mph and scattered showers through the afternoon.

NHC Track of Tropical Storm Isaias (wjxt)

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecasted to intensify once again into a Category 1 hurricane Monday evening as it approaches the Carolinas.

Models show the storm making landfall somewhere between Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina. This will bring heavy rains and strong winds (70+ mph) to portions of South Carolina, North Carolina and, eventually, even Virginia.

