Locally heavy rain for some, Richard says summer soakers continue

Another active day south of I-10. Limited showers, storms across southeast GA. West-southwest flow and water loaded air will allow for increasing rain chances of 40-50 percent for northeast Florida. Heavy rainfall in areas of repeated storms may cause localized flooding. A few areas of 1-2 inches possible today. Storm motion will be east near 15-20 mph. Highs in the mid 80s inland, and upper 80s to around 90 along I-95.

Today: Hot and humid with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland with 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures of 103-107 degrees. Wind SW 5-15 mph. Scattered showers with storms south of I-10, 40-50 percent, partly cloudy and drier across southeast Georgia with rain chances 30-40 percent.

Wednesday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms during the afternoon, early evening. Increasing chance of showers and storms as the wind turn onshore, 40-60 percent. Highest chances will be along our eastern zones. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Cloudy and warm overnight. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Rain chances will be higher during the week, declining this weekend.

7am 73

8am 76

10am 84

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 83

10pm 81

Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 7:49 pm