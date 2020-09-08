Rain at times, Richard says a good chance you’ll need an umbrella

Rounds of wet weather as high pressure spins to our north and a front extends from northeast Florida to off the southeast coast. An easterly flow with near average temperatures continues with rounds of showers and thunderstorms today. Showers with storms will develop near the beaches shifting inland this afternoon. The weak front over northeast Florida and into the Atlantic will drift west and dissipate over the next couple of days. Low pressure to our east will drift toward the Carolinas by Thursday with tropical development possible. The easterly flow continues with areas of rainfall with isolated thunderstorms. Late night storms possible near and along the east coast. Rain spreads inland each day. Temperatures will be at or slightly above average with above average rain chances.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading inland through the day. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Areas of rain with storms, 60-80 percent. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with areas of rain with showers and thunderstorms across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 70-80 percent. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, and along our beaches. Mostly cloudy with showers overnight, lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind E/NE 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead: Rain continues on/off through the week.

7am 73

8am 75

10am 80

11am 83

12pm 84

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 80

10pm 78

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 7:40 pm