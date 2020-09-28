Kennedy Space Center offers virtual after school programs for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What goes better with an after-school snack than a visit to space? Space After School, a new program from Virtual Camp KSC will bring all the wonder and excitement of space exploration into the comfort and safety of homes nationwide when it launches on October 19.

Brought to participants live from Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Space After School, a five-day program, will be offered at three times each day. Each section will last about an hour and a half and will be offered at either 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET. During the program, campers will engage in hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities, perfect for elementary school age students. Each of the five sessions will be centered on NASA-based science and engineering and themed per day as follows:

Monday: Rocketry – Forward to the Moon Campers complete hands-on missions based on the Apollo and Artemis programs

Tuesday: To the Moon and Back By building an interactive, campers learn more about the Apollo program

Wednesday: Space Shuttle Program Campers learn about the Space Shuttle Program in hands-on activities

Thursday: International Space Station Mission challenges inspired by the International Space Station

Friday: Life on Mars Campers travel virtually to Mars, where they practice skills needed to live on another planet

The $65 (plus tax) per session cost includes a kit containing supplies for the activities, which will be mailed approximately one week prior to the start of the program. Additional Space After School kits are available for $25 (plus tax).

For more information and to register for Space After School, visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com .

