Near record heat with super sunny skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not quite stifling heat, but highly unusual none-the-less.

Our humidity levels have declined, this will allow for more sunshine and that in turn will bring hotter afternoon temperatures. Lots of sunshine on light northwesterly winds for today. The expected high is 89° but it is possible we could see a few 90s across parts of town. The beaches will likely see some of the warmest temperatures. The only consolation will be the slightly lower humidity, our feel-like temperatures will be in the low 90s. A week ago, they would have been closer to 100°.

A cool front will drop through Jacksonville, Tuesday evening and shift our winds to onshore, the impact will be for warmer nights and cooler days. Afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the low 80s. There will be partly cloudy skies and a chance of a few isolated coastal showers. The chances will be low and amounts light. Morning lows (around sunrise) will be in the low to mid 70s. Not very cool, normal low temperatures are in the low to mid 60s this time of year.

Friday will be another toasty afternoon, under partly cloudy and breezy conditions, the afternoon highs will again be in the mid to upper 80s. Late in the day, there maybe a few brief showers as a cold front rolls through. Cooler temperatures will settle in for the weekend.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings will have sunrise temperatures in the 50s! Daytime highs will be in the 70s!

Ok, it sounds awesome, but it will also include building clouds and possible showers starting on Monday.