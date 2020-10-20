Rounds of wet weather, grab the umbrella

Isolated showers will continue to move onshore through early morning. We will see a brief break as dry air moves in later this morning, early afternoon. These will affect our beaches and up to and along I-95.

Waves of tropical moisture will move inland this afternoon leading to scattered showers and isolated, embedded storms. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except mid 70s at the beaches.

Coastal and River flooding at times of high tide. Along the Atlantic and ICW 2.0 - 2.5 feet above normal levels. The River basin 1.5 - 2.0 feet above normal high tide levels.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers with isolated storms, 40-50 percent. Highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Showers overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 40-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 7s inland, 70s along our beaches. Cloudy skies with breezy northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies with showers possible overnight.

Looking ahead: Onshore flow continues with flooding at times of High Tide along our beaches, the ICW and the River.

7am 72

8am 73

10am 76

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 82

5pm 80

8pm 77

10pm 75

Sunrise: 7:32 am

Sunset: 6:50 pm