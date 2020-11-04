Milder weather while tropics on watch

Our sunny skies lately will give way to partly cloudy conditions this evening and tomorrow. Some slight increase in light showers are possible tonight with a 20% chance of rain mostly east of the St. Johns river.

Temperatures will be milder dripping from the 70s into the low 60s by sunrise.

More frequent showers ride in on the easterly breeze Thursday and Friday. The ocean flow increases humidity with occasional passing showers to end the week.

As we go into the weekend it could become windy depending on the evolution of Tropical Storms Eta.

If the system even exists by Saturday night it could be near southern Cuba and near the Florida Straits Sunday. Extremely low confidence in any development or impacts to the state at this time as models will struggle with placement or strength this far out.

The eventual outcome may increase rain Sunday and Monday. Regardless, temps stay near 80 with breezy easterly winds to 15-20 mph.