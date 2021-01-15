What to expect with this weekend’s freeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a windy and cold day on Saturday, the winds calm down during evening, but that means even colder temperatures overnight. Calm winds and clear skies make for the perfect combination for maximum overnight cooling.

Inland areas will be under a Freeze Warning- but will most likely exclude St Johns and Flagler counties and to the east of the St Johns River in Duval county. The areas under a Freeze Warning can expect temperatures to dip into the low 30s, which could kill some plants. For this freeze, you must protect your plants, pets, and people- but it is not a hard freeze, where we should be concerned about pipes.

After a freezing start Sunday morning expect to warm up into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter and we are not expected to see freezing temperatures Sunday night thanks to building clouds overnight.