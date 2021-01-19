Cold then sunny, Richard says warmer days to come

Sunny and seasonal with afternoon highs in the 60s. Mostly clear but not as cold tonight and tomorrow morning. Patchy frost inland with areas of fog early.

Wednesday, a dry front will pass through accompanied by light cloud cover. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s expected. Partly cloudy, near seasonal 40-45 overnight. Light fog over inland northeast FL.

Today: Sunny and cool. Afternoon highs near the mid to upper 60s inland, lower 60s along our beaches. Wind NE/E 5-10 mph. Mostly clear tonight with near seasonal temperatures, light fog.

Wednesday: Mostly clear and warmer with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunny with highs in the 60s to low 70s area wide. Partly cloudy overnight with light fog possible.

Looking ahead: Rain chances build late Thursday into Friday.

12pm 60

3pm 65

5pm 62

8pm 51

10pm 49

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:52 pm