Sunny and cool today, Richard is looking ahead to the weekend

Frost advisory through 9am.

Frosty conditions across the interior this morning with lows around freezing followed by a cool afternoon. Light onshore flow will keep the coastal areas out of the frost and freeze this morning. Saturday will become warmer and more humid as southwesterly flow ahead of an approaching cold front.

Friday: Bundle up! Wake up temperatures in the 30s to mid 40s. Inland freeze, frost likely. Afternoon highs in the 50s across southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s across northeast Florida. Clear and cool overnight.

Saturday will become warmer and more humid as southwesterly flow ahead of an approaching cold front. Frosty start with lows in the 30s to 40s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 60s for southeast Georgia, Mid to upper 60s across inland northeast Florida, low to mid 60s along our beaches. Wind E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High temperatures will warm from out of the 60s on Saturday up into the 70s on Sunday with winds shifting to become more out of the west-northwest after the frontal passage.

Looking ahead: Frost possible inland early Saturday, warmer Sunday with showers developing late.

7am 34

8am 35

10am 48

12pm 55

3pm 57

5pm 54

8pm 45

10pm 43

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 6:01 pm