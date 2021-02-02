The freeze is here, so where’s the freeze warning?

Jacksonville NWS didn't forget to leave out unshaded areas from the freeze warnings. It is just unpractical information after established freeze damage from prior weeks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The plants have taken a hit this winter, but hopefully not if you have paid attention to the freeze warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Freeze warnings are helpful notices so people can take action to protect tender vegetation and keep outdoor animals sheltered from the cold when a freeze is anticipated within 24 hours.

By now, we are all accustomed to freezes this winter. Every county in northern Florida and southern Georgia has been under a freeze warning at some point this winter after seven December freezes and three last month. Even the coastal areas of St. Johns has dipped below 32°F at least once in December.

But with the first set of February freezes hitting on Wednesday and Thursday morning, why is Georgia — along with north Florida counties west of Baker and Union — not included in any warnings despite the inevitable freeze?

Don’t feel left out. Hard freezes have already hit those zones and once the damage is done, widespread frost and freeze warnings will not be issued until the beginning of the growing season.

The start of the growing season is set by the average date of the last freeze in spring, and it normally happens during mid to late March across the agricultural areas of north Florida.

For locations that haven’t dipped below 28°F for several hours, the Weather Service will then issue frost advisories and freeze warnings when appropriate.

For those still in the game, here are some definitions of what to expect the next time you hear us call out these terms: