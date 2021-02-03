Freezing cold start as our cold snap enter day 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of our area this morning, including area beaches. Although, as of 2 a.m. it now appears the Beaches will not see a freeze, but will see Wind Chill temperatures below freezing. Areas to the east of I-95 are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 4-9 a.m. with feels like temperatures expected in the mid to upper 20s.

This morning and temperatures will quickly climb above 32° after 8 a.m. Under super sunny skies we will only warm up into the chilly upper 50s, but they will feel nicer thanks to lighter winds out of the northwest, around 10 mph.

Thursday we wake up to another frosty/freezing sunrise the good part? For the first time in several days- we will warm up past the 50s! Expect afternoon temperatures in the cool low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Rebecca has declared early Friday as the Best part of the Week Award, we will wake up in the mid 40s and warm up into the upper 60s. The downside will be increasing afternoon clouds and showers, especially after 5pm, with the greatest threat of rains across Southeastern Georgia.

The weekend looks cloudy and damp at times. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and in the upper 50s with decent chances for showers. Sunday’s rain chances are a little higher and some of the rains will be heavy in the morning across Southeastern Georgia, afternoon temperatures only hitting the low 60s.

Next week looks to start off cool to mild on Monday and Tuesday with another round of rain mid-week.

Sunrise Temperatures Wednesday morning