60ºF

Ad

Weather

Storms drop heaps of hail and rain in Northeast Florida

Rebecca Barry, Meteorologist

Tags: weather
Flooding in Orange Park from RampMom on SnapJax
Flooding in Orange Park from RampMom on SnapJax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Strong to severe thunderstorms are producing penny-sized hail covering lawns in Baker, Clay, Duval and Nassau counties Tuesday morning. Areas saw blinding downpours, resulting in reduced visibility and temporary flooding.

Rainfall rates are above 1.5 inches per hour and reports of minor to moderate temporary flooding range from Lake City, where streets are seeing a build-up of water, to Glen St. Mary, where drainage ditches are reported to be full.

We’ve seen reports of pea-sized hail and minor street flooding in Fleming Island. Middleburg saw hail roughly three-quarters of an inch.

Power outages are also being reported:

Behind the line of strong storms is more moderate to light rain, which will add insult to injury for areas already seeing flooding. We could see another .5-1 inch of rainfall within the back end of this round of showers.

We’ll see a small break in the rain before the next round of showers and storms pushes through our area, where we may see similar rainfall rates in the strongest storms, but hail will be less of a possibility.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: