Sunny, warmer, and Richard says another day of Open Window Weather

High pressure to our south will keep us under light southwesterly wind and warmer temperatures. Mostly sunny with highs today around 5-10 degrees above normal. Tonight not as cold as under mainly clear skies with light, patchy fog.
Thursday will start with clear skies as clouds slowly increase from the north Thursday night. Temperatures will continue above normal. Wind will turn onshore Friday, becoming partly cloudy, warm temperatures continue.
Wednesday: Sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind S 5-10 mph. Continued clear skies overnight with overnight lows in the 40s to 50s.
Thursday: A chilly start with wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s. W/NW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with light patchy fog possible.
Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with above normal temperatures continue this weekend, some models show a slight chance of showers
7am 42
8am 45
10am 62
12pm 71
3pm 76
5pm 74
8pm 63
11pm 58
Sunrise: 6:58 am
Sunset: 6:22 pm