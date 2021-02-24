Sunny, warmer, and Richard says another day of Open Window Weather

High pressure to our south will keep us under light southwesterly wind and warmer temperatures. Mostly sunny with highs today around 5-10 degrees above normal. Tonight not as cold as under mainly clear skies with light, patchy fog.

Thursday will start with clear skies as clouds slowly increase from the north Thursday night. Temperatures will continue above normal. Wind will turn onshore Friday, becoming partly cloudy, warm temperatures continue.

Wednesday: Sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind S 5-10 mph. Continued clear skies overnight with overnight lows in the 40s to 50s.

Thursday: A chilly start with wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s. W/NW 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with light patchy fog possible.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with above normal temperatures continue this weekend, some models show a slight chance of showers

7am 42

8am 45

10am 62

12pm 71

3pm 76

5pm 74

8pm 63

11pm 58

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 6:22 pm