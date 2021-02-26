Warm spell gets some traction

Weather is setting up nicely for the weekend.

For the next few days, high pressure will stall a front north of us allowing dry conditions to stick around while.

Look for rising temperatures and humidity. Sunday, some areas may reach the mid 80s.

Near record high temperatures are possible for the weekend as winds turn southwesterly providing the longest lasting stretch of 80° since the fall.

With warmer air comes increasing chances of morning fog over inland areas tomorrow. Also some sea fog may brush the coast this weekend. The fog could be dense Sunday morning.

By early next week, a cold front will move into our area and should hang around into mid-week, keeping a chance for some showers and a stiff east breeze.

Temperatures will dip as wind blows from the cooler Atlantic.