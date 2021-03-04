Hawaii under tsunami watch because of strong earthquakes near New Zealand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand on Friday, prompting some evacuations and tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.

It was the second large quake to strike within hours. An offshore magnitude 7.3 quake had awoken many people during the night throughout New Zealand. While both quakes triggered warning systems, neither of them appeared to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure.

Civil defense authorities in New Zealand told people in certain areas on the East Coast of the North Island on Friday morning that they should move immediately to higher ground and not stay in their homes. They said a damaging tsunami was possible.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also cautioned that the larger quake could cause tsunami waves of between 1 to 3 meters (3 to 10 feet) in French Polynesia and waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet) in Niue, New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands.

A Tsunami Watch has been issued for the Hawaiian Islands. Tsunami waves travel at around 500 mph, faster over deeper water and more slowly over shallow water.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M8.0 Kermadec Islands, New Zealand 1129PST Mar4: Event is being reviewed to determine threat to CA, OR, WA, BC, & AK — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) March 4, 2021

The U.S. Geological Survey said the larger quake was centered in the remote Kermadec Islands at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles).

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earlier quake was centered at a depth of 21 kilometers (13 miles) under the ocean about 174 kilometers (108 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne.

The earlier quake was more widely felt in New Zealand, and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shaken awake.

In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

