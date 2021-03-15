Block those pesky lawn weeds before they take root

Knowing when to apply fertilizer depends on the right type of weather.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You might not realize that fertilizer application, timing and nutritional formulas are key to keeping your lawn in top shape.

Knowing when to apply fertilizer depends on the weather. If it’s too hot, herbicides will do more harm than good. But when the temperatures are too cool, roots won’t be able to absorb fertilizer micronutrients. So don’t waste your money on fertilizer in the winter since plants are dormant.

But for most effective control, a pre-emergent weed killer should be applied months before fertilizing. It’s best when the temperatures are still cool in February or early March. This gives the herbicide time to prevent weeds before sprouting.

If you already have weeds growing in your lawn, a pre-emergent herbicide won’t help. Instead choose a weed-and-feed combination that contains post-emergent herbicide.

ACE Hardware supplies convenient use fertilizers with weed killer and feed fertilizer all in one bag, but choose one or the other. Avoid a second application of lawn fertilizer right after the weed-and-feed, which could damage the yard from over-fertilizing.

The ideal temperature range to begin fertilizing is over 45 degrees for most fertilizers and never warmer than 85 degrees. And remember, applying herbicides like Atrazine in 90-degree temperatures will damage your grass.

Before spreading, check the weather forecast to time the rain. A light watering helps pre-emergent herbicide into the root zone to start blocking weeds effectively. But read the directions carefully because many post-emergent fertilizers require several dry hours after application.