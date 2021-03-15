Partly cloudy and warm, Richard says cooler, cloudy conditions late week

A warm start to the week as dry conditions continue. Spring breakers will see some showers late Wednesday, Thursday followed by cooler weekend temperatures.
Today: Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Onshore wind will increase through the day, E 10-15 mph. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog inland.
Tuesday: Patchy fog with wake-up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s along our beaches, 80s inland. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with patchy fog forming late.
Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 9.5
Looking ahead: Showers with storms Thursday, cooler, cloudy weekend to follow.
7am 57
9am 63
10am 69
12pm 76
3pm 80
5pm 78
8pm 69
11pm 66
Sunrise: 7:36 am
Sunset: 7:35 pm