Partly cloudy and warm, Richard says cooler, cloudy conditions late week

Spring break outlook

Richard Nunn
, The Morning Show meteorologist

Forecast
TODAY

A warm start to the week as dry conditions continue.  Spring breakers will see some showers late Wednesday, Thursday followed by cooler weekend temperatures.

Today:  Partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.  Onshore wind will increase through the day, E 10-15 mph.  Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog inland.

Tuesday:  Patchy fog with wake-up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s.  Afternoon highs in the 70s along our beaches, 80s inland.  Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with patchy fog forming late.

Pollen:  Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 9.5

Looking ahead:  Showers with storms Thursday, cooler, cloudy weekend to follow.

7am 57

9am 63

10am 69

12pm 76

3pm 80

5pm 78

8pm 69

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:36 am

Sunset: 7:35 pm

