Cloudy and windy, Richard says less wind, warmer days ahead

Cloudy and windy with light showers...

The low is dropping south and dragging a narrow band of light rainfall/ drizzle south toward St Augustine, Putnam and Flagler county. Another “nor’easter” day for our coastal areas with gradually relaxing conditions. High temperatures for today will reach into the 60s, with overnight low temperatures dropping down into the upper 40s and lower to mid 50s.

Today: Cloudy, breezy and cool. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NE 15-20 mph. Cloudy, cool with mist, drizzle overnight tonight. Patchy inland fog possible.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 50s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 70s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Continues clearing overnight with patchy fog possible.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 8.6

Looking ahead: Wind speed will decrease Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure lifts north. A warming trend will develop as the prevailing flow returns from the southwest. Highs in the to the 70s and 80s by Wednesday with overnight low temperatures expected to range within the upper 50s and lower 60s.

7am 58

9am 60

10am 60

12pm 61

3pm 62

4pm 64

5pm 63

8pm 59

11pm 58

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 7:40 pm