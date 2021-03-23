Partly cloudy and pleasant, Richard says flip flop weather returns

The coastal low is gradually weakening, bringing an end of this northeaster event. A few showers with light rainfall continue over Flagler County and will remain to our south today. Near seasonal afternoon highs in the upper 60s to 70s with a lucky few seeing low 80s. The lower St Johns River tides continue to run a little high, but no major issues from this event.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Continued clearing overnight with patchy fog possible.

Wednesday: A warmer Wednesday! Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy late night fog.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 9.8

Looking ahead: Prevailing flow will be from the southwest which will lead to a warming trend, temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Thursday.

7am 56

9am 59

10am 63

12pm 69

3pm 72

4pm 73

5pm 71

8pm 62

11pm 59

Sunrise: 7:26 am

Sunset: 7:40 pm