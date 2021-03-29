Here’s your Clay County Fair forecast for opening weekend

It’s that time of year! Starting on Thursday, the Clay County Fair will fire up the rides, yummy food, agricultural education and shows.

The first full weekend of the annual fair looks wonderful, but it could get a little chilly. All thanks to a cold front, our temperatures will range from the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies.

On Thursday, you can catch The Weather Authority’s very own Richard Nunn at the opening ceremony. The fair will kick off at 2 p.m. with highs in the upper 60s low 70s and mostly sunny skies. There is a 20-percent chance for a stray shower.

Once the sun sets, temperatures will start to cool off with evening temperatures in the 50s, so you’ll want to pack that jacket.

Here’s what you can expect through opening weekend:

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a highs in the low 60s.

Friday night: Mostly clear skies with a lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s near 70.

Ad

Saturday night: Partly cloudy skies with a lows in the upper 40s, low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.