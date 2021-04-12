Plant a container garden

Container Garden starts with the right pot and plants which are offered at ACE Hardware.

If you are thinking about starting a container garden you may be surprised to discover it can thrive by planning the right choices ahead of the project.

ACE Hardware offers Everything For Spring including container, potting soil, and some slow-release fertilizer.

All you need to be successful is keep a proper watering schedule and choose plants that work together in our environment.

Sunlight needs should be considered when grouping plants. Keep sunny plants together in one pot apart from shade tolerant species which can be placed in shadier areas.

It is important to look at the plant tag to be sure of the light requirements.

Choose a pot that drains well because soggy roots are sure to doom your plants if you over water. The more drainage holes the better but be sure to use a saucer to catch the excess water if it will be indoors.

Too much watering can leach away nutrients to leach from the soil. You can fix this problem by mixing in a slow-release fertilizer into the potting soil before planting.

Ad

Some plants want more water than others but in general expect container plants to dry out quicker than plants in the ground.

Choose a quility potting soil. (wjxt)

Check on the soil moisture with your fingers about two inches deep in the dirt. If it feels dry add some water but don’t allow the soil to stay constantly soggy.

You will be able to avoid root rot as long as the water wets all the soil and drains out.