Dry but cloudy start, Richard says showers, storms return

Here we go...Thursday will start dry, but not end the same way. Best chances for showers, storms will be when you are putting the key in the ignition to head home.
Clouds will increase through the day with showers, storms arriving near and along I-75, SE GA around noon. Rain chances will hit max levels between 3p - 5p, just in time for school busses and traffic. Showers will end late tonight. Accumulation will be generally light aside from local storms.
Friday, cloudy, mainly dry and cool. Showers will be possible late Friday then ramping up over the weekend. Saturday, Sunday we are expecting locally heavy rounds of rain with storms. Slow moving thunderstorms and training could lead to local flooding.
Thursday: Cloudy and warm start with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Showers with storms likely after 12pm, 50-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Cloudy skies with showers overnight.
Friday: Cloudy skies and wet roads will start the day. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s under cloudy skies. Mainly dry through the day with rain chances 20-30 percent, south of I-10.
Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.4
Looking ahead: Rounds of showers and storms this weekend. Showers and storms developing throughout the period with the potential for locally heavy rainfall, especially where storms train.
7am 64
8am 65
9am 67
10am 72
11am 76
12pm 80
3pm 82
4pm 79
5pm 76
8pm 70
10pm 68
11pm 68
Sunrise: 6:59am
Sunset: 7:54 pm