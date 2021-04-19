Soggy start to the week, Richard says sunny skies return mid-week

Some showers lingering through sunrise then decreasing through the day. Showers will taper off this morning from north to south as the boundary that brought rain over the past few days shifts into southern FL. Partly cloudy across southeast Georgia with mostly cloudy, but dry conditions expected throughout the day today with showers and thunderstorms possible from Gainesville to St. Augustine and south through this evening.

A weak cold front extending from the Carolinas will continue to push into SE GA today bringing clearing conditions. Rain chances will return to NE FL late tonight as the boundary shifts north again into central FL.

Tuesday, another round of showers and thunderstorms. SE GA will see scattered shower activity with NE FL seeing widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. We will be on the northern side of the low track, which will likely keep the most intense rainfall to our south.

Today: Clearing across southeast Georgia, cloudy with showers for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Showers possible for Alachua, Putnam, St. Johns and Flagler counties, 20 percent. Cloudy overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with showers, storms possible across northeast Florida, partly cloudy and dry for southeast Georgia. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s with showers and storms across northeast Florida, 50-70 percent with heaviest rain expect south of I-10.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 7.5

Looking ahead: Sunny skies return mid-week, linger through the week’s end.

7am 64

8am 65

9am 66

10am 67

11am 70

12pm 72

3pm 77

4pm 78

5pm 76

8pm 72

10pm 75

11pm 66

Sunrise: 6:54am

Sunset: 7:56 pm