Supermoon sightings light up SnapJAX gallery

When to see the next two upcoming supermoons

Mark Collins
, Meteorologist

Dave Hall took this photo Monday night in Davis Shores, St. Augustine. (wjxt)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday evening, dozens of SnapJAX app users share photos of the Super Pink Moon which lit up a perfectly clear April evening.

It was the first in a trio of supermoons to kick off the series in 2021.

The next supermoon will rise on May 26 with the last supermoon of the year on June 24.

The April 26 supermoon is called the pink moon because moonlight can shine on springtime blooms of creeping phlox or moss phlox wildflowers.

Terryboy

Beautiful Full moon at Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach

There’s still time to upload your photos (plus it will still look pretty full tonight, although the evening won’t be quite as clear). Visit News4Jax.comSnapJAX.

So what makes a moon super?

