Supermoon sightings light up SnapJAX gallery

Dave Hall took this photo Monday night in Davis Shores, St. Augustine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday evening, dozens of SnapJAX app users share photos of the Super Pink Moon which lit up a perfectly clear April evening.

It was the first in a trio of supermoons to kick off the series in 2021.

The next supermoon will rise on May 26 with the last supermoon of the year on June 24.

The April 26 supermoon is called the pink moon because moonlight can shine on springtime blooms of creeping phlox or moss phlox wildflowers.

Terryboy Beautiful Full moon at Atlantic Beach 0

So what makes a moon super?