Partly cloudy and warm today, summer heat returns tomorrow

Spring temperatures today, summer heat returns tomorrow.

Warm under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. The onshore wind returns from the southeast at 10-15 mph. Near seasonal afternoon highs will give way to calm conditions and mostly clear skies tonight.

Summer heat and still dry tomorrow.

Today: Partly cloudy with southeast wind. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Clear and cool overnight with lows in the 60s. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Here comes the heat! Patchy fog and a mild start with wake up temperatures in the 60s. Clear skies will become partly cloudy as highs climb to the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 70s to low 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SW 5 -10 mph.

Looking ahead: Models are split on timing of the rain. Some try for Friday while others wait until Saturday. At this time, I prefer the later models. Will update as models mesh.

Pollen: 7.1 Bayberry, Oak, Grass

12pm 79