Our fling with spring continues

Another breezy day with near seasonal temperatures.
High pressure to our north will keep us under partly cloudy skies as breezy, onshore wind continues. Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures and less wind tonight. Light, patchy fog inland.
Wednesday, partly cloudy and mild. Models continue to show a slight chance of showers possible late morning through evening, 20 percent.
Tuesday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind East 10-20 mph with stronger gusts.
Wednesday: Patchy fog with mild morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Becoming partly cloudy with showers possible under the onshore flow, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: East 10-20 mph.
Looking ahead: Mainly dry with below normal seasonal temperatures continue.
Pollen: 5.0 Hickory, Oak, Grass
7am 60
8am 63
10am 76
11am 77
12pm 80
3pm 81
4pm 82
5pm 81
8pm 75
10pm 73
Sunrise: 6:31 am
Sunset: 8:16 pm