Our fling with spring continues

Another breezy day with near seasonal temperatures.

High pressure to our north will keep us under partly cloudy skies as breezy, onshore wind continues. Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures and less wind tonight. Light, patchy fog inland.

Wednesday, partly cloudy and mild. Models continue to show a slight chance of showers possible late morning through evening, 20 percent.

Tuesday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind East 10-20 mph with stronger gusts.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with mild morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Becoming partly cloudy with showers possible under the onshore flow, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: East 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Mainly dry with below normal seasonal temperatures continue.

Pollen: 5.0 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 60

8am 63

10am 76

11am 77

12pm 80

3pm 81

4pm 82

5pm 81

8pm 75

10pm 73

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm