These are the storm supplies to keep in your car

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chances are you’ve already thought about the top supplies to include in your “Build-A-Kit That Fits,” but how about the little things? I’m talking about some items you might already have that could come in handy if kept in your car.

For me, tools always top the list. A simple, compact set of tools can be the difference between getting stranded or getting to safety. Frankly, you just never know when a certain tool might come in handy. You really can’t have too many of them.

Next up is jumper cables. They’re self-explanatory, but these are really useful to have even in normal conditions.

STOCK UP: Build-A-Kit That Fits | Printable checklist of hurricane supplies

Ad

Okay, so those are some necessities, but let’s talk about your pets for a second. We know you’re not going to forget them if you’re in an evacuation zone, but what about their toys? Toys and treats will keep them from gnawing on your nerves or your car seats.

And speaking of nerves, here’s a tip for the parents among us: keep the kids entertained. Chargers for phones and tablets are a must-have when traveling. Or go old school with some board games and cards to keep the family amused for hours.

Side note: One of my favorite toys is the magnet and the bald guy you can decorate with a hair and beard. I really wish it were that easy — I’d have hair like Elvis.

While I imagine the days that I could run a comb through my hair, you think about your family and evacuation kit. Having the stuff you need on hand now will keep you from scrambling when a storm is on the way.

The Weather Authority and your neighborhood Ace Hardware will keep you informed and ahead of the storm.