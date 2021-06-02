A slight chance of showers today, expanding through the week, weekend

Patchy to dense morning fog with a few showers to start your Wednesday and last through sunrise. Showers will linger along our coastal zones and then fade as they move west of I-95. Wind continues onshore this afternoon. Shower and storm coverage will continue through the end of the week.

Wednesday: Patchy to dense morning for with 60s to low 70s will start the day. The humidity returns as shower and storm chances increase under partly cloudy skies. An early morning start for St. Johns county and then expanding along our coastal zones around noon for areas along and near I-95, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for inland areas. Showers will fade around sunset. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Fog likely with showers possible to start your day. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Scattered showers with isolated storms possible, 50-60 percent. Some showers may linger overnight as fog returns. Wind SE 5-15mph.

Looking ahead: Rain chances will move from slight and scattered to likely and widespread through the week, this weekend.

Pollen: 3.7 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 64

8am 66

10am 82

12pm 85

3pm 86

4pm 87

8pm 83

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm