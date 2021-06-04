Showers with storms, If flowers had faces they would be smiling

Scattered showers with thunderstorms will once again dot the landscape while watering yours. A muggy start, although dry, will give way to showers and storms developing mainly after the lunch hour. Heat and humidity combination will feel like 90s.
There is more to come this weekend as the pattern remains the same. Afternoon showers with storms will develop after the noon hour and continuing through sunset. Locally heavy downpours will be possible in slower moving storms.
Friday: Rinse. Wash. Repeat. Patchy fog and damp. Showers possible along our coastal areas then becoming partly cloudy during the morning. Clouds with showers and storms, 50-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SSE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Patchy fog under cloudy skies. Isolated showers possible along our beaches and over the Atlantic then becoming partly cloudy during the morning. Cloudy with showers and storms, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: A wet weekend with warmer and drier conditions early next week.
Pollen: 3.7 Hickory, Oak, Grass
7am 71
8am 74
10am 79
12pm 85
3pm 88
4pm 89
8pm 87
10pm 79
11pm 78
Sunrise: 6:25 am
Sunset: 8:26 pm