Showers with storms, If flowers had faces they would be smiling

Scattered showers with thunderstorms will once again dot the landscape while watering yours. A muggy start, although dry, will give way to showers and storms developing mainly after the lunch hour. Heat and humidity combination will feel like 90s.

There is more to come this weekend as the pattern remains the same. Afternoon showers with storms will develop after the noon hour and continuing through sunset. Locally heavy downpours will be possible in slower moving storms.

Friday: Rinse. Wash. Repeat. Patchy fog and damp. Showers possible along our coastal areas then becoming partly cloudy during the morning. Clouds with showers and storms, 50-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SSE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog under cloudy skies. Isolated showers possible along our beaches and over the Atlantic then becoming partly cloudy during the morning. Cloudy with showers and storms, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A wet weekend with warmer and drier conditions early next week.

Pollen: 3.7 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7am 71

8am 74

10am 79

12pm 85

3pm 88

4pm 89

8pm 87

10pm 79

11pm 78

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:26 pm