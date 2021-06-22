Tornado Warning canceled for Putnam, St. Johns as severe weather rolls through

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UPDATE 3:03 p.m.

The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for Putnam and St. Johns counties.

2:55 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Putnam and St. Johns counties.

The warning, issued shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, covers Armstrong, East Palatka and Hastings, among other communities. According to the NWS, radar indicates tornadic activity in the area, and pea-sized hail is also possible.