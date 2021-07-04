Elsa remains a tropical storm as it passes Jamaica, nears Cuba

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After being one of the fastest moving hurricanes in the Caribbean Sea, Elsa fell back to tropical storm strength and is not expected to restrengthen. Elsa raced past Haiti and the Dominican Republic early Saturday where it unleashed flooding and the threat for landslides before taking aim at Cuba on Sunday and Monday, then on to the Florida Keys and beyond Tuesday.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Elsa was located about 45 miles east-northeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 145 miles southeast of Cabo Cruz, Cuba. It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The tropical storm could re-intensify over the weekend but is likely to be a tropical storm after hitting Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Forecast models are now more in agreement of a track across Cuba, then along, or just offshore, over the Gulf of Mexico along the Florida peninsula Monday and Tuesday.

This track would suggest some minor impacts for Jacksonville, and Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Gov. DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Elsa is the season’s fifth named storm and the first Atlantic hurricane of 2021.

Most of the week, forecasters had expected Elsa to remain a tropical storm until surface observations from Barbados early Friday morning indicated that Elsa’s maximum sustained winds had increased to near 75 mph and the National Hurricane Center upgraded it. By 2 p.m., Friday reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated the sustained winds were near 85 mph with higher gusts.

Throughout the day, the storm will continue to lose strength as it continues over Jamaica and comes in contact with land.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic, the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Cienfuegos and Jamaica.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba. Much of Jamaica and parts of Haiti remain under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Possible impacts on Northeast Florida

The track has not changed much on its course, by Sunday Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba before turning its sights on Florida.

Stay tuned to The Weather Authority over the holiday weekend so you won’t be caught by surprise when Elsa impacts our area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

