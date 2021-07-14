Drier today as the summer heat continues

Isolated storms today with partly cloudy skies. Seasonal temperatures continue with a light onshore flow. Showers possible with the best chance of showers, storms along our NE FL coastal counties through midday.

Showers will continue to shift inland toward the St. Johns River basin this afternoon, then I-75 this afternoon, early evening. Less shower and storm coverage expected across SE GA.

The light easterly flow will continue which will bring a few spotty showers onshore for the remainder of the week. Showers and isolated storms will shift inland through the afternoon with the highest chances focused near highway 301 to I-75. SE GA will trend dry and hot due to high pressure nudging in.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, storms, 20-30 percent for the beaches to I-95, 40-50 percent highway 301 to I-75. Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s will feel like upper 90s to low 100s. Wind E/SE 10-15 mph. Patchy fog tonight with mild evening temperatures.

Thursday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph. Scattered showers with storms during the afternoon, early evening, 40-60. Partial clearing overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures continue with daily, sea breeze showers and storms.

7 am 71

8 am 74

9 am 79

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 87

3 pm 90

5 pm 88

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

11 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:35 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm